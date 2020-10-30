State Police Will Be Cracking Down On Drunk Driving This Weekend

State Police and local police agencies will be increasing patrols this weekend to crack down on impaired and underage drinking through Halloween.

Motorists can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols during the period.

Law enforcement will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones or other electronic devices while behind the wheel.

"While we are encouraging everyone to celebrate Halloween safely and responsibly during this pandemic, we must continue to protect against the needless accidents and preventable tragedies from impaired driving," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "The message is simple - impaired drivers will be caught and will be held accountable and I urge anyone who is not fit to get behind the wheel to make other arrangements during this holiday."

The special enforcement campaign runs today through noon on Sunday.