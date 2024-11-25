State Police Cracking Down on Thanksgiving Week Drunk Driving

New York State Police will be in full force this holiday week in order to crack down on unsafe driving behaviors during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The special traffic enforcement period runs through Sunday, December 1, 2024.

“A common threat on our roads that we continually fight is impaired and drunk driving. Traffic enforcement is imperative to everyone’s well-being and the goal of making this holiday a safe one," said New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James. "The New York State Police proudly joins our law enforcement partners in the ongoing effort to discourage, detect, and apprehend impaired and drunk drivers.”

The State Police enforcement statewide will include fixed sobriety checkpoints, which targets distracted drivers by utilizing Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles to better locate drivers talking or texting on handheld devices. "These unmarked vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated," said James.

AAA is estimating record levels of traffic through Sunday, and that combined with elevated alcohol consumption can be a recipe for tragedy, according to State Police. During the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday, 178 drivers for arrested by Troopers for DWI, 4,349 speeding tickets were issued, and there were 362 tickets for distracted driving.

If you drive drunk or drugged, you not only put your life and the lives of others at risk, you could face arrest, jail time, and substantial fines and attorney fees. The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000.

Arrested drunk and drugged drivers face the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates, and dozens of unanticipated expenses from attorney fees, fines and court costs, car towing and repairs, and lost time at work.

The New York State Police, GTSC and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommend these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:

•Plan a safe way home before the fun begins;

•Before drinking, designate a sober driver;

•If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ride sharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;

•Use your community’s sober ride program;

•If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement;

•If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

