State Seeks Bids To Redevelop Thruway’s 27 Service Areas

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is seeking bids for redeveloping the more than two dozen service areas along the 570-mile Thruway system.

The Thruway Authority on Tuesday announced that has issued a request for proposals to make improvements at 27 travel plazas through public-private partnerships.

The agency says the plan calls for offering a more diverse selection of food and beverage options, with upgrades made to interior and exterior designs as well as the restrooms.

Thruway officials say the improvements will also include energy-efficient systems, electric vehicle charging stations and expanded parking for commercial drivers.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said while releasing his 2018 agenda in early January that the service plazas are in "dire need" of improvements. The last major remodeling of the facilities occurred in the early 1990s.