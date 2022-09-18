Stefon Diggs Fined Over $10,000 by The NFL

It feels like the Buffalo Bills have played a lifetime ago now.

They opened up the 2022 NFL regular season against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium and made an impressive statement.

The Bills dominated on both offense and defense, on the way to a 31-10 victory.

The Bills offense would’ve had more points had it not been for the four turnovers, two of which were fumbles by Bills running backs.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a tremendous day, catching 8 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown pass.

The touchdown came on a 53-yard pass by quarterback Josh Allen. Allen threw the ball as he ran forward to Diggs who had beater star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Diggs taunted Ramsey after he scored and the NFL decided to fine Diggs for his gesture to the Rams cornerback.

According to The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league fined Diggs over $10,600 for taunting Ramsey.

The NFL also fined cornerback Dane Jackson nearly $5,000 for his taunting after the interception by defensive end, Boogie Basham.

The NFL has strict rules regarding taunting and are famous for sticking to them and fining players the week after if they decide the taunt/fine was warranted.

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) is now questionable to play against the Titans, so that could mean that Diggs plays an even bigger role in the target share; especially against the young cornerbacks of Tennessee.

Kickoff against the Titans on Monday Night Football is 7:15 pm at Highmark Stadium.

