We've been enjoying some beautiful weather 80 degree temps the last few days. The summer wardrobe is probably coming out, if it's not already. But if you're a skier or snowboarder, don't pack up that gear just yet. There may be one last chance to hit the slopes.

Skier Getty Images loading...

All ski resorts in New York and Massachusetts have closed up for the season, but if you want to take a drive over to Vermont, you can still hit the slopes. Two mountains still have some trails going.

Killington Ski Resort in Killington, Vermont is known to have the one of the longest running season's in the east. They're still going. Current conditions have a total of 4.5 miles open for skiing and snowboarding. No official closing date has been announced, but Killington tends to go for as long as they can - sometimes into June. They are open this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (5/13-5/15)

Jay Peak Resort in Vermont is also squeezing in one more weekend. According to their website, they will definitely be open Saturday (5/14) and if the snow keeps, they'll open on Sunday (5/15) as well.

The National Weather Service in Burlington, VT is predicting temperatures this weekend to be in the upper 70's and lo 80's.

This may be your final chance to get a couple more runs in this season, especially if you're a season pass holder at either place, this is kind of a bonus.

More info on trails and lift tickets can be found on each of their websites:

www.killington.com

www.jaypeakresort.com