Nearly 200 Skiers Rescued After Ski Lift Breaks at Elk Mountain Ski Resort

Officials say that nearly two hundred people had to be rescued after a ski lift broke at Elk Mountain Ski Resort on Sunday.

Elk Mountain Ski Resort is located in the Endless Mountains on the summit of North Knob in Herrick Township, Susquehanna County, near Union Dale, Pennsylvania. It is located 30 miles north of Scranton and 45 miles south of Binghamton.

Officials with Elk Mountain Ski Resort say that there was an issue with one of their chair lifts on Sunday, January 30, 2022, and that nearly 200 people had to be rescued from the lift with the assistance of ropes.

Elk Mountain Ski Resort officials say that there were no injuries and that anyone who had to be rescued was refunded the money they spent on tickets.

Elk Mountain Ski Resort dates back to 1959 when it became one of Pennsylvania's very first commercial ski areas. In 1961, the mountain's first Hall double chair lift was installed.

Elk Mountain Ski Resort officials say they plan to have a mechanic look at the issue, which is with the gearbox on chair lift six, and fix it on Monday morning.

