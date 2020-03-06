Suburban Rabbi Among New York’s 33 Cases Of COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — The rabbi of a suburban New York congregation grappling with the coronavirus outbreak has tested positive for the illness.

Rabbi Reuven Fink of the Young Israel of New Rochelle temple was among the confirmed cases of COVID-19 previously announced by state officials.

That's according to a statement posted Friday on the website of Yeshiva University, where Fink teaches two courses.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the number of COVID-19 cases statewide ticked up to 33 on Friday, with all 11 new confirmations connected.

Cuomo told a news conference at the Capitol that the numbers will rise as the outbreak continues and testing ramps up.