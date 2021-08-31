Summer 2021 For Utica Has Been Quite Warm, Here’s How It Was in 1970
You think 2021 has been a pretty drab year for weather in Central New York, right? We are not alone and there certainly is a reason.
This summer has been quite indecisive, to say the least. One day Central New York can have scorching heat with an index over 100, the next day it can be 70 with gray skies and inches of rainfall. The term "That's Central New York weather for you" has been said quite a lot. The temperature change in the last five decades certainly can be to blame.
In 1970, things in the world were just a little bit different for the Utica area and New York alike. You easily could use the term global warming, but that is for some scientists to describe. What can be said is Utica has warmed up significantly, 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit to be exact. As you read that, you might think 2 degrees can be all that much. On a 95 degree day in 1970, it could be 97 today. Not that much in the grand scheme, but still significant. Especially when records are broken for something weather-related all the time in 2021.
There is a positive though, we actually are closer to the bottom of the list as a state as opposed to the top. New York State is 1.98 degrees warmer than in 1970. Sure is better than New Mexico, the fastest-warming state in the United States according to Stacker. They came in 6.45 degrees warmer.
One thing is for certain, summer is coming to an end for us in Central New York.
