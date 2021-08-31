You think 2021 has been a pretty drab year for weather in Central New York, right? We are not alone and there certainly is a reason.

This summer has been quite indecisive, to say the least. One day Central New York can have scorching heat with an index over 100, the next day it can be 70 with gray skies and inches of rainfall. The term "That's Central New York weather for you" has been said quite a lot. The temperature change in the last five decades certainly can be to blame.

In 1970, things in the world were just a little bit different for the Utica area and New York alike. You easily could use the term global warming, but that is for some scientists to describe. What can be said is Utica has warmed up significantly, 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit to be exact. As you read that, you might think 2 degrees can be all that much. On a 95 degree day in 1970, it could be 97 today. Not that much in the grand scheme, but still significant. Especially when records are broken for something weather-related all the time in 2021.

There is a positive though, we actually are closer to the bottom of the list as a state as opposed to the top. New York State is 1.98 degrees warmer than in 1970. Sure is better than New Mexico, the fastest-warming state in the United States according to Stacker. They came in 6.45 degrees warmer.

One thing is for certain, summer is coming to an end for us in Central New York.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages