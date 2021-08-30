The number of jobs at DFAS in Rome continue to increase.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney visited the Defense Finance and Accounting Services facility today, where she met with Director Sean McCracken,

Tenney says with the addition of 100 new jobs since April, DFAS Rome’s total workforce now exceeds 1,000.

And she says employment opportunities are still available at the site.

You can learn about career options at DFAS by visiting www.USAJOBS.gov.

“DFAS Rome plays a critical role in keeping our government running and ensuring our military personnel are paid, and they do so with absolute professionalism,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “It was an honor to announce today that DFAS continues to grow and that since April, the site has added 100 new jobs. Great things are happening in Rome, and I will continue to advocate tirelessly in Congress for the DFAS workforce," said Tenney.

Tenney also toured Rome Lab today with Congressman John Katko, Ranking Member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

The tour included an in depth look at the cutting-edge research being conducted at the Lab.

“In my position as the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, I know first-hand the breadth of threats aimed at the United States. The work and research being done by Rome Labs helps protect Americans from threats every day, while also playing a critical role in advancing Central New York as a hub for developing cutting edge technologies. I am proud to join Rep. Tenney in visiting Rome Labs today, and discussing how we in Congress can enhance the groundbreaking work being done here," said Katko.

The lawmakers also toured the Innovare Advancement Center and the UAS Test Site at Griffiss International Airport.

Tenney and Katko were joined by local and state elected officials as well as business and community leaders including Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, State Senator Joe Griffo, President and CEO Griffiss Institute Heather Hage, and CNY Defense Alliance Executive Director Mary Carol Chruscicki.

