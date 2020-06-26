SUNY Upstate To Bring Mobile Testing Clinic Back To Wampsville

Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse will be bringing its mobile COVID-19 testing unit back to Madison County.

Upstate’s Mammography Van, which has been outfitted to administer a COVID-19 diagnostic test, will be at the Madison County Complex in Wampsville from 10:00 am. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2nd.

Individuals, who would like to be tested should call (315) 464-2582 and choose option zero to set up an appointment

Testing is free and is available to anyone interested.

For more information you can go to upstate.edu/emergencymgt/trending/coronavirus/mobile-testing-clinic.

This is the sixth testing clinic that SUNY Upstate has brought to Madison County.

In the past, they’ve provided testing in Wampsville, Morrisville, Chittenango and Madison.