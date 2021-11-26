Survivor Found in Coal Mine Accident in Russia’s Siberia

By DASHA LITVINOVA, The Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A top local official says search teams have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion.

Sergei Tsivilyov, governor of the Kemerovo region where the mine is located, said on the messaging app Telegram that a survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine in southwestern Siberia, and "he is being taken to the hospital."

Six bodies were also recovered, bringing to 20 the number of confirmed dead.

Thirty-one people are still missing, but Tsivilyov says that finding other survivors is unlikely, making the presumed death toll 51.

