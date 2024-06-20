Sweltering Heatwave is Over. With Arrival of Summer, What’s Coming Next?

One of the hottest Mohawk Valley heatwaves on record is now over, so as summer officially arrives, what extreme weather can we expect next?

Just remember, just over a week ago, we had overnight lows in the 40s, and a few days when high temperatures didn't even get to 60. On Thursday, WKTV reported a record breaking overnight low temperature of 75 degrees during the overnight.

The National Weather Service is predicting rather seasonable conditions after this weekend in Central New York.

This weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday - plenty of unstable weather is predicted. Thunderstorms, some of them severe, are possible all three days with highs in the low to mid 80s. Next week seems to begin a period in which the weather is more seasonable with temperatures in the low to mid 70s, all the way up to the mid 80s as we approach the Fourth of July holiday.

Here's the current forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday- Sunshine, with scattered thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon, high 85.

Saturday will be similar with a 50-percent chance of thunderstorms, High 85.

Sunday, Thunderstorms are expected through the day with a 90 percent chance of rain. High 83.

Monday will start the week with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms, otherwise partly cloudy and much cooler. High only 75.

