Sylvan Beach Man Accused Of Threatening Neighbor With A Chainsaw

A Sylvan Beach man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a neighbor with a chainsaw.

It happened at a residence on Pleasant Avenue in the Village of Sylvan Beach.

State Police say 59-year-old Daniel Waller damaged a vehicle with a chainsaw and threatened to kill the homeowner.

Troopers tried to take Waller into custody and had to tase him when he resisted arrest

Waller is facing charges including menacing, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and criminal possession of a weapon.

State Police have been called to deal with Waller on four separate occasions since Saturday.

Waller is a registered sex offender in New York.

He was transported to Oneida County Jail where he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s.

Top 6 Zip Codes In Central New York Where Sex Offenders Live There are nearly 800 registered sex offenders in Oneida County, New York and about 125 in Herkimer County according to homefacts.com. After diving deeper into these numbers, we are breaking down how many sex offenders live in each of our communities in the Mohawk Valley.