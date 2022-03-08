Syracuse Airport To Offer Direct Flights to Two New Destinations

Sometimes the hardest part about traveling can be the flight situation. Is it even worth it when you are required to have a layover for five hours before getting to your final destination? That's what happened to one of my friends on his way to my fiancé's bachelor party - and it was like he missed a full day of fun.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport just announced their new partnership with Breeze Airways for regular, non-stop trips to two major U.S. cities.

The low-cost carrier will launch twice-weekly, year-round, nonstop service to Charleston, South Carolina and Las Vegas, Nevada starting on June 10, according to the airport.

Director of Brand and Media with Breeze Airlines, Gina Nykaza, says those who book a flight by Friday, March 11th can get a flight to Charleston for as low as $49 and a flight as low as $99 to Las Vegas.

Both the Charleston and Las Vegas routes will be served by the airline’s new Airbus A220 aircraft. The flights will have 120 to 140 seats available depending on the configuration of the aircraft.

If you're looking to fly from Syracuse, there are currently 26 destinations that you can fly direct, and they're adding two more popular cities to that list - upping that number to 29.

I've never been to Vegas before, but I have been to Charleston and not being able to take a direct flight there was a pain in the butt. I have a few friends who live there, so this addition is wonderful.

What city do you wish the Syracuse Airport would add a direct flight to? Let us know inside our station app.

