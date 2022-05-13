$27 for an Airport Beer?! NY Port Authority Says Enough is Enough

The New York Port Authority wants to put an end to overpriced beers at the airport.

Astronomical prices at airports are nothing new, but it's gotten way out of hand. A study found that patrons at various eateries inside LaGuardia airport were charged $23 to $27 for a "seasonal beer." $27 is nearly twice the cost of a "tall boy" can of beer at Yankee Stadium, another locale where an upcharge on alcohol is not uncommon.

"Nobody should have to fork over such an exorbitant amount for a beer. The Aviation Department's new compliance and enforcement measures announced today make it crystal clear that all prices at concessions will be routinely monitored to ensure they are aligned with the regional marketplace." - Kevin O'Toole, Port Authority board chairman

The Port Authority's investigation revealed that certain eateries were charging erroneous surcharges on top of the already inflated base price.

The Port Authority's new policy will place price caps on beer and other food & drink items at reasonable, non-airport "street prices," while still allowing surcharges up to but not exceeding 10%. The policy also requires concessionaires to prove their prices fall within the "street price" range of the greater New York-New Jersey metro regions.

Flying is stressful enough as it is without having to break the bank for a drink before boarding. The Port Authority's new policy is sure to be welcomed by flyers from all walks of life.

