Syracuse Area Class of 2022 Students Get Creative With Parking Spaces

How on earth has nobody before thought of this? When you see the pictures, you're going to wish you had this idea when you were a senior in high school.

Remember being a senior in high school? The excitement in the hallways because you only had a few short months left until you would be set free into the world was great. What was even greater was the fact that you now have your own parking space at school. The seniors who have one at the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District though, have come up with an amazing idea for those parking spaces.

Paint them. Personalize them with a cool and custom design. If a senior has one, they can either do one of two things. Paint it themselves, or have one of the art students paint it for a fee. The fee actually will be going toward some fundraising the graduating class of 2022 is doing. But think of how ingenious of an idea it is to paint and personalize a parking space.

From the pictures, it looks like some are going a little bit on the extravagant side while others are being more reserved with the paintbrush and more or less just customizing with their name. Either way, it is a totally stellar idea. Take a moment to scroll through the photos below.

Syracuse Area Seniors Getting Creative With Paint For Parking Spaces

On a side note, it would be really cool if businesses did something like this for their employees. It would be much nicer than a plaque if you even have one of those.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?