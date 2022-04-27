The ‘Best Thing Since Backroads’ Is Another Country Star Coming To CNY
If you didn't already have a full schedule of concerts planned for this summer, you can now add another one to your list.
Jake Owen is announcing is headlining tour for this summer. He'll be hitting the road soon for his 'Up There Down Here Tour', kicking off May 5th in Troy, Ohio. There are 30 dates planned, wrapping up in October down in Georgia.
Owen will be stopping not once, but twice in New York State. One of these dates being right here in Central New York.
The 'Up There Down Here Tour' will be coming to KEGS Canalside Outdoors Amphitheater in Jordan, New York on June 24th. It has yet to be announced who will open for him, but Owen is excited to get back on the road.
Looking forward to getting back out there, bringing smiles and happiness and some new tunes.
This tour is actually named after his newest song, "Up There Down Here", released in March. The song is one of his many releases from his latest album "Fishin' on a River." Owen most popular song as of late has been "Best Thing Since Backroads", from his 2021 album "Drunk on a Boat."
You can get your tickets on sale right now, you can get more information at KEGS Canalside's website