Syracuse Could Soon Be The Home Of An $85 Million Aquarium

Here's some fin-tastic news: some fishy family fun may be available soon closer to home.

During a press conference on Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced plans to submit a proposal for an $85 million aquarium to be built at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse. He explained he's been working alongside the Parks Departments, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, and the Central New York Regional Planning Board for months to create a "major economic stimulus."

How big of an economic stimulus? $50 million.

“It will be a catalyst for development moving forward," said McMahon. "We’re going to transform this neighborhood and continue the momentum that we’ve had with the cleanup of Onondaga Lake."

According to CNY Central, the aquarium is expected to be 80,000 square feet with the potential for a 600,000-gallon tank. McMahon expressed his excitement about the project, citing that the project will create hundreds of good-paying trade and construction jobs as well as permanent jobs. There will also be an educational benefit to kids for STEAM and STEM.

As for the aquarium and what it would offer: CNY Central says ticket prices would be $21.95 for adults with discounts for students, seniors, children, military, and others. It could staff 80 full-time, 44 part-time, and 20 seasonal employees.

The closest aquarium to Central New York would be the VIA Aquarium in Schenectady. That's been the go-to spot for anyone looking to get that aquatic experience, but that will change if this new aquarium in Syracuse opens.

There's no word on what can be expected to be inside yet, as it's still too early in the process.

Once open, will you visit the aquarium? Let us know inside our station app!

