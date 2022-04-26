When is Fly Creek Cider Mill Opening For 2022?

In January of 2021, it was announced that the family favorite destination that is Fly Creek Cider Mill might be closing for good due to the pandemic. The water-powered cider mill on the banks of Fly Creek had been pressing cider for a very, very long time. But alas, the Michael's family restructured everything to keep the magic of the cider mill alive.

After a very successful 2021 season, their 2022 season is approaching fast.

Each year, any families look forward to the wagon rides, the duck pond, and the famous cider. So, when can we start enjoying the regional favorite for the season?

April 29 is their opening day, and the family is looking forward to it just as much as the rest of us.

166 seasons? That's absolutely crazy. Talk about historic. Since 1856, the Fly Creek Cider Mill has served residents and visitors alike.

We honor that long history and we are so thrilled to be back in business and share it with you.

Between the intriguing action happening at the mill, the collection of tractors on site, the kids zone, and the hard cider slushies - it's the perfect family friendly way to spend a summer or fall day.

Are you excited that the mill will actually be open for the season? They, in my opinion, have the best apple cider, and I love their apple cider donuts with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. Talk about delicious. What are you most looking forward to? Let us know inside our station app.

