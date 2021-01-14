Syracuse Man Arrested In Connection With D.C. Capitol Riots

An Upstate New York resident has been arrested by the FBI in connection with the violent chaos that took place at the Capitol Building last week.

What began as a mostly peaceful march protesting the Electoral College vote certification of Joe Biden turned into a violent riot that saw individuals breaking through barriers, destroying property and breaking glass in the U.S. Capitol Building. Since last Wednesday the FBI has been diligently trying to identify and bring to justice individuals who were involved in the riot.

The FBI released a statement Wednesday that a Syracuse man has been arrested for his participation in the riot. Officials say,

Earlier today, our office arrested Syracuse resident Albert Ciarpelli for his role in last week’s riot and assault on the Capitol building in Washington, DC. The FBI respects and encourages the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights, but we simply will not tolerate anyone who chooses to ignore the law by inciting violence, destroying property, and injuring others.

Syracuse.com says Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick out of Syracuse announced Albert Ciarpelli was arraigned on two Federal misdemeanor charges. Southwick tells Syracuse.com the two charges are "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds" and "violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds." He was arraigned, but will have a court appearance at 1 p.m. on January, 25th 2021.

The FBI remains committed to bringing all rioters and violent protestors to justice and holding them accountable is a top priority. If anyone has information related to any of the rioters who stormed the Capitol building you're asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/USCapitol.