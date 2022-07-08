In a press release on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new initiative to monitor air quality in New York communities that have been overburdened by pollution.

The City of Syracuse was among the ten regions throughout the state that will receive state funding to monitor air pollution in communities that have been disproportionately affected by air pollution. A total of $3 million is available through state grants to develop community-led air monitoring.

According to the press release, Aclima Mobile Mapping Technology in partnership with Google Public Sector will deploy a mobile monitoring fleet to collect hyperlocal data on greenhouse gasses and air pollutants to develop solutions that protect public health. The mobile fleet is able to capture air pollution data on a block-by-block level to help the community and state better understand the specific needs of each community. Neighborhoods in the Bronx, Buffalo, Capital Region and Manhattan will be the first to receive air monitoring with Syracuse, Rochester, Mount Vernon, Brooklyn, Queens and Hempstead to follow. The neighborhoods were decided based on community input and the current understanding of pollution sources.

Governor Hochul stated "As someone who grew up in the shadow of a steel plant that contributed to orange skies and a polluted Lake Erie, I know firsthand the urgency of our fight against air pollution and climate change. By launching this historic statewide air quality and greenhouse gas monitoring initiative we will develop strategies to address air quality issues in New York's most vulnerable communities, while contributing to the state's nation-leading climate goals."

This program is part of Governor Hochul's climate plan with the goal of making New York a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040.

