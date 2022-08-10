Syracuse Police are asking for help locating three children between the ages of 10 and 14 who haven't been seen in several days.

Police issued a 'Missing Person Alert!' and released photos of the three brothers on Facebook, saying 10-year-old Le'Meir Holmes ''intentionally left his residence located at 2020 Elizabeth Street" in Syracuse last Friday, August 5, following a dispute with his guardian.

via Syracuse Police Department via Syracuse Police Department loading...

via Syracuse Police Department via Syracuse Police Department loading...

via Syracuse Police Department via Syracuse Police Department loading...

The young child may be with his brothers, 13-year-old Kamy Boatright and 14-year-old Shawaun Boatright, who have also been reported missing from the home, Syracuse police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts, or if you them, you're asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.

Aaron Paul Selling His $1.3 Million Home in Boise With Hot Spring The Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home has a 360-degree fireplace and a geothermal mineral spring.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.