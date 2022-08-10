Syracuse Police Looking For 3 Kids Missing After Dispute With Guardian
Syracuse Police are asking for help locating three children between the ages of 10 and 14 who haven't been seen in several days.
Police issued a 'Missing Person Alert!' and released photos of the three brothers on Facebook, saying 10-year-old Le'Meir Holmes ''intentionally left his residence located at 2020 Elizabeth Street" in Syracuse last Friday, August 5, following a dispute with his guardian.
The young child may be with his brothers, 13-year-old Kamy Boatright and 14-year-old Shawaun Boatright, who have also been reported missing from the home, Syracuse police said.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts, or if you them, you're asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.
