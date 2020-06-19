Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

(AP) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse has become the third of New York’s eight dioceses to file for bankruptcy protection.

The diocese has been hit with more 100 lawsuits alleging clergy sexual misconduct under the Child Victims Act passed last year.

Bishop Douglas Lucia says financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic have worsened the financial picture.

The Child Victims Act allows victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits that had previously been barred because the allegations were too old.

The original deadline for those making claims was August 14, but it's been extended by lawmakers.