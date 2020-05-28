Syracuse Catholic Diocese Churches Can Hold Masses This Weekend

Bishop Douglas Lucia of the Syracuse Catholic Diocese says he will allow parishes that are ready and able to conduct public masses this coming Saturday and Sunday

Lucia says every parish may not be ready for public worship this weekend and may need to delay the resumption of public masses until sometime later in June because of their ability to meet occupancy and safety standards.

He’s also encouraging Daily Mass to begin on June 1st.

The Bishop also says that all social distancing guidelines need to be followed at all times and face masks must be worn in church.

While the state is allowing religious services to take place with 10 persons, Lucia says he’s been in discussion with local authorities to see if a more suitable number for the size of our churches might be found while maintaining social distancing requirements.

Instructions and protocols can be found on the diocesan website under re-opening of churches.

Lucia says the diocese will still be providing the livestreaming of Daily Masses as well as the televised Sunday Mass.