Winning Lottery Ticket Worth Over 40 Grand Sold in Syracuse

Move over New York City, Upstate finally has a lottery winner. A winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Syracuse for over 40 grand.

Most of the big New York Lottery winners have seemed to come from the city lately. But someone kicked off the weekend buying a winning Take 5 ticket worth more than 40 thousand dollars in Upstate New York.

The winning numbers for the Friday, September 30 Take 5 evening drawing were:

11-17-19-21-38

The winning ticket worth $42,540.50 was sold in Onondaga County at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse. That's the way to jump-start the weekend - Liquor and a winning lottery ticket.

Powerball Winner in New York

It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket for the Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience store, located on Brower Avenue in Oceanside, New York.

September New York Powerball Winner

This isn't the first Powerball winner in New York this month. Someone hit the Monday, September 12 second-place jackpot.

Two winning tickets matched the 5 Powerball numbers but missed the Powerplay. One was sold in Westchester County at Lucky Trading on Main Street in New Rochelle. The second winning million-dollar ticket was sold in Texas.

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

