Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim Facing Lawsuit In Fatal Crash

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim is being sued over a fatal accident he was involved in nearly two years ago.

According to Syracuse.com, the family of Jorge Jimenez alleged the coach’s actions were “negligent, reckless and wanton.” Jimenez was struck and killed by an SUV driven by Boeheim in February 2019.

The four-page lawsuit was filed in Onondaga County Supreme Court in Syracuse and seeks an unspecified settlement.

The 51-year-old Jimenez was struck and killed after he had exited a disabled car.

Boeheim hit Jimenez while swerving to avoid hitting the car.

Police found Boeheim was not reckless and did not charge him.