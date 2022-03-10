NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Buddy Boeheim #35 high-fives Jimmy Boeheim #0 of the Syracuse Orange during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles in the 2022 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament - Second Round at Barclays Center on March 09, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Syracuse won 96-57. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Syracuse Star Boeheim Suspended After Punch During ACC Game
By RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Sports Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim has been suspended for the Orange's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game against Duke after he punched Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach Wednesday during a second-round 's victory.
Boeheim, the team's leading scorer, was not called for a foul after he swung his right hand into Wilkes' midsection as he turned to run back to the defensive end. Wilkes doubled over and squatted for a moment after being struck about midway through the first half.
Boeheim, the son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, released a statement after the game, saying he apologized "multiple times" to Wilkes after the game. Syracuse will face top-seeded Duke on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children
This New York Airbnb Features a Massive Indoor Pool for Guests
You don't find a lot of places that have access to an indoor pool, but this Airbnb crosses off that requirement you may have. This year round indoor pool house is 2000 square feet located in the lower Adirondacks of New York. Check it out below.
Own a Part of Your Childhood, The Catskill Game Farm is For Sale!
If you grew up in the Hudson Valley or tri-state area, the likelihood is you visited the Catskill Game Farm. If you're looking to relive those sweet childhood memories why not buy The Old Catskill Game Farm?
11 Vintage Upstate General Stores and Five and Dime Stores
We all have memories of those great little five and dime stores and general stores of our youth. They were the heartbeat of our communities. They sold just about everything, you could get a pretty good meal in most of them, and of course the showstopper was always the rows of penny candies. Upstate still has plenty of these stores around (some of them 100, 150, 170 years old!). Here is a list to start you on your trip back to the general stores of your youth. They are all great!