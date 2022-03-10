Syracuse Star Boeheim Suspended After Punch During ACC Game

By RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim has been suspended for the Orange's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game against Duke after he punched Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach Wednesday during a second-round 's victory.

Boeheim, the team's leading scorer, was not called for a foul after he swung his right hand into Wilkes' midsection as he turned to run back to the defensive end. Wilkes doubled over and squatted for a moment after being struck about midway through the first half.

2022 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament - Second Round NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Buddy Boeheim #35 high-fives Jimmy Boeheim #0 of the Syracuse Orange during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles in the 2022 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament - Second Round at Barclays Center on March 09, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Syracuse won 96-57. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) loading...

Boeheim, the son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, released a statement after the game, saying he apologized "multiple times" to Wilkes after the game. Syracuse will face top-seeded Duke on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Syracuse v Boston College FILE PHOTO:

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 08: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange talks with Buddy Boeheim #35 during a game against the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum on February 08, 2022 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images) loading...

[EDITOR'S NOTE: You can see video of the incident in this clip of the incident from ESPN.]

