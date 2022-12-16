Want to take a walk down memory lane at this legendary Adirondacks Christmas theme park?

When it comes to revisiting years gone by, I do not think there is anything more nostalgic than revisiting Christmas past. There is something about all those warm and fuzzy memories of the Christmas holidays of our youth and how much we got into the spirit of the season. For many Upstate New Yorkers, those memories include visits to our very own legendary Christmas theme park.

Santa's Workshop has been spreading Christmas cheer at North Pole, New York since 1949. And when it comes to all things Christmas, they deliver the spirit of the season not just during the holidays but year-round.

The history of Santa's Workshop is a storied one that you can learn more about on its website. The self-described pre-cursor to the modern-day theme park, the Workshop brings all things Santa to life with Santa's toyshop, reindeer, rides, meals with Santa and so much more. It has simply been a destination for Christmas memories for almost 75 years!

So as you take a walk down memory lane this holiday season, check out these vintage photos of the workshop from the mid 1950's. Maybe they will being back some great memories for you at this Christmas theme park!

Check Out These Vintage Photos Of Santa's Workshop In North Pole, New York Santa's Workshop in North Pole, New York has been a Christmas tradition in the Adirondack Mountains for almost 75 years! In operation since 1949, Santa's Workshop is known as the "...forerunner of present-day theme parks in the United States." Sanat's Workshop is a year-round celebration of all things Christmas, featuring rides, special characters, real reindeer, a toy shop, and so much more according to their website. Talk a walk down memory lane in these photos below from 1955.

