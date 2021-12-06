Turning Stone Pushes Back Opening of New 7 Kitchens Buffet

The buffet at Turning Stone Resort Casino is something many have been questioning the fate of as it has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic. Little did we know that's because something bigger and better was being planned.

The Oneida Indian Nation released details regarding the buffet to revamp it and make it better. It will be called 7 Kitchens and will offer a totally new culinary and dining experience compared to the Seasons Harvest Buffet that was previously occupying that space.

Their goal was to create a restaurant with seven "market-style" stations to feature a mixture of many great, new food options, while offering new twists on what they consider to be "classic."

Turning Stone's 7 Kitchens Menu

Here's what you'll find when you visit the new 7 Kitchens Buffet:

Culinary Tour of Italy: "an Italian station that honors regional favorites and also favorite Italian classics, including charcuterie, fresh seasonal vegetables, cheeses, pastas and homemade wood-fired pizzas."

Seafood: "sourced from regional fisheries in Boston and Canada, seafood options will change regularly based on availability of sustainable fish. Fish fry will be served as well."

Flavors of Asia: "honoring the culinary regions of Asia, this market-style station will offer Chinese American classics, such as General Tso Chicken and Egg Rolls, and selections from Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and Hong Kong. This section will also feature a Dim Sum station with freshly-steamed Cantonese style dumplings, buns, rice noodles and more."

The Carvery: "a daily changing offering of roast beef, turkey, brisket, pork and more, served with hearty sides such as sweet potatoes, buttery green beans and fluffy mashed potatoes."

The Grill & American Classics: "a throwback to grandma’s kitchen, evolving selections will include a variety of homestyle choices such as chicken pot pie, meatloaf, fried chicken, American casseroles, classic American burgers, Hofmann’s hot dogs, Philly Cheesesteaks and more."

Taco Bar: "a taco station with a diverse menu celebrating various regions of Mexico, offering flavorful traditional and contemporary tacos."

The Bakery: "robust menu of freshly baked breads and rolls, as well as pies, pastries, cakes and other sweet treats from Turning Stone’s award-winning pastry team. The Bakery will also feature an ice cream and gelato counter."

The opening of 7 Kitchens will make it the largest restaurant Turning Stone has to offer, designed to seat more than 375. It's part of the latest unveiling of renovations across the resort and casino, making it a destination in Central New York you need to visit at least once.

When is 7 Kitchens Opening?

The buffet was slated to open in December of 2021, but Turning Stone officials have announced that the opening date has been pushed back.

It will now be available for dining in April of 2022. We have to wait a little bit longer, but the wait will be 100000% worth it.

Are you excited? (We know we are, because, FOOD!) Let us know what you're looking forward to most inside our station app.

Here's a first look for you:

Take A Look At Turning Stone Casino's New Buffet: 7 Kitchens The resort casino's culinary team has curated a menu for the restaurant’s seven market-style stations that will feature a mix of new food options, while also offering new twists on all the classics. Here's some photos of what you can expect it to look like.

