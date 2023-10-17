Tattoos May Help Find Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of Week
Oneida Police and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Wanted Person of the Week.
Police are looking for 39-year-old Clinton M. Foster for a warrant issued in Oneida City Court regarding an incident that occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2021, according to CID Sgt. Mike Burgess.
Foster is charged with Criminal Contempt 1st, a class D felony and Aggravated Criminal Contempt, also a class D felony. Burgess says Foster recently fled the state, but is believed to be back in the area.
Foster has unique tattoos that may be able to help community members in identifying him.
Oneida City Court – Arrest Warrant (issued 1/4/2022)
o Criminal Contempt 1st (D felony)
o Aggravated Criminal Contempt (D felony)
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Clinton M. Foster
DOB: 07/16/1984 (39yo)
Descriptors: Male, Caucasian, 6’0”, 190lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, tattoos
Location: Unknown (Fled NYS prior, believed to be back in CNY)
Charges:
- Oneida City Court – Arrest Warrant (issued 1/4/2022)
- Criminal Contempt 1st (D felony)
- Aggravated Criminal Contempt (D felony)
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Foster, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
