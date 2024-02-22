Share: Help Utica PD Find MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person
Utica Police are looking for a local man on an open bench warrant, on charges of forgery in the 2nd Degree. Police are asking that people share this story to assist them in their search.
Police say, 36-year-old Peter Polinski of Utica is wanted on a bench warrant issued in Utica City Court.
Police say, Polinski is a white male, is 6'1" and weighs about 205 pounds. No additional information is available.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Peter Polinski
Race: White
Gender: Male
Hgt: 6’ 1”
Wgt: 205
Warrants:
Bench Warrant- Forgery 2nd
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Polinski, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
