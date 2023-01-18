Beware Of Tax Scams Targeting Residents Of New York State

With the 2023 tax season kicking off very soon, the Internal Revenue Service wants to remind New York residents that scammers will often target taxpayers. The official tax season kicks off on January 23, when the IRS starts accepting and processing individual 2022 tax returns.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash loading...

Unfortunately, unscrupulous individuals take advantage of tax season and prey on unsuspecting New Yorkers. Most of us have a healthy fear of the IRS, I mean an audit by the agency isn't something anyone wants, right? Well, scammers use this fear to steal personal information and money from people. The IRS has shared some red flags to look for to avoid being the victim of a scam,

The IRS will never:

- Call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer. Generally, the IRS will first mail a bill to any taxpayer who owes taxes.

- Threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law enforcement groups to have the taxpayer arrested for not paying.

- Demand that taxes be paid without giving taxpayers the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.

- Call unexpectedly about a tax refund.

What Should You Do If You Suspect You Are Being Scammed?

- Write down the phone number and hang up the call immediately.

- Report the call by using the IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting form or via phone at 800-366-4484.

- Report the phone number to phishing@irs.gov and use "IRS Phone Scam" in the subject line.

Get our free mobile app

See The 10 States With The Highest Tax Burden We can count on two things in life. Death and taxes.

In the state of New York, we can count on those taxes being high. But how high is our tax burden in the Empire State versus other states?

Wallethub recently ranked each of the 50 states based on overall tax burden which they define as "...the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes." These rankings base that ax burden number on property, income, and sales taxes.

Here are the top 10 states from those rankings, And, yes, no surprise - New York made the list. But are we that bad off? See where New York ranks!