BREAKING: Teen Accused of Shooting Proctor High Security Guard Accepts Plea Deal

Jahlil Chapman, the teenager who shot a Proctor High School security guard in the head, has accepted a plea agreement that mandates he serve decades behind bars.

Sentenced to Decades in Prison

After Chapman was deemed competent to stand trial in November, in addition to being tried as an adult, the teen has accepted an offer to plead guilty to second-degree attempted murder.

The teenager was charged with shooting Proctor High Security Guard Jeff Lynch in the head following a high school football game in September. Lynch survived and is recovering.

Shooting at Proctor football game. Saturday, September 9, 2023. WIBX Photo Shooting at Proctor football game. Saturday, September 9, 2023. WIBX Photo loading...

Chapman was at Oneida County Court on Friday and accepted a plea offer that mandates he serve 18 to 20 years in prison. The exact amount of time he will spend behind bars will be determined by a judge, who is currently reviewing the pre-sentence investigation.

In addition to the possible two-decades in prison, Chapman will also be subjected to 5 years of supervision following his release.

The plea deal also includes Chapman serving a concurrent one-to-four-year prison sentence for the charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

Chapman is due back in court on March 8, where he will be formally sentenced.

As Previously Reported

The shooting occurred around 4:10 p.m on September 9, following a football game between Proctor and Binghamton. Police say a group of individuals were denied entry to the game, but didn't vacate the grounds.

After attendees began leaving the match, a brawl broke out on the student parking lot. School security officials attempted to break up the fight, but a 16-year-old male fired a gun into the crowd.

The shooter was identified as Chapman, who has since turned17.

One of the bullets struck a security official, identified as Jeff Lynch, in the head. He was rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and survived his injuries.

Proctor High School security officer Jeff Lynch on WIBX. It's been just over a week since he was shot in the head at a football game. (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM) Proctor High School security officer Jeff Lynch on WIBX. It's been just over a week since he was shot in the head at a football game. (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM loading...

Authorities say they were able to quickly identify the suspect "with the aid of the public" and took him into custody the following morning.

Police then began focusing on the other participants that joined in the fight and reviewed multiple social media videos witnesses took of the incident.

Thanks to public assistance and video evidence, police were able to arrest seven more individuals that were allegedly involved "with the active physical fight."

Read More: Utica Police Charge Seven for Fight Leading to Proctor High Shooting

According to a press release, authorities say the charged individuals "actively engaged in fights and/or violent and tumultuous behavior during the incident."

At least one male was also in possession of a knife during the fight.

All seven suspects were charged with Riot in the second degree. As for the individual who was allegedly seen holding a knife, they were also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree.

Police did not reveal the identity of the knife-wielding suspect because they are a juvenile.

Read More: Utica Superintendent Discusses Proctor High Shooting

Utica Police said the public greatly assisted with the investigation and helped them bring the perpetrators swiftly to justice.

We again would like to thank the public, and our law enforcement and academic partners for all their assistance with this investigation. We continue to wish Jeff the speediest and full recovery.

Get our free mobile app

Local Police Forces Pay Respects to Fallen NYC Officer Jason Rivera Members of the Albany, Colonie, and Troy Police pay respects at the funeral for fallen NYC police officer Jason Rivera Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams