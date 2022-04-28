Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too.

To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, with a fame and notoriety, comes the risk of having your private affairs dragged into the public eye. What may just be handled quietly for the normal person, may end up on the front of tabloids for your average Major League Baseball player. That exact phenomenon has befallen players in New York.

Some offenses, like Mickey Mantle's public intoxication offense in 1966, were relatively benign, and have largely faded from the public's recollection. Others, like the recently-arrested Sergio Mitre's murder charge, were much more visible in the public eye. A number of the crimes were detailed in a story done by Randy Miller on NJ.com.

Here are ten former New York Yankees' players whom you may not know were arrested, and what led them to that point.

Ten New York Yankees' Players You Didn't Know Were Arrested Every team has players, current and former, who have law trouble. The New York Yankees are no exception, and here are ten players you may not know were arrested.

The Best Odds for a New York Player to Win a Major MLB Award The New York Yankees and Mets are loaded with talent, and have the chance to take home more than one trophy this year. Here are the best odds for that to happen.