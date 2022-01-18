Every sports fan loves when their team is winning. In the wide world of sports, there's nothing quite like winning championships and setting records.

That being said, a close second for sports fans is complaining, and some of New York's finest pro athletes are also their most controversial.

No matter where you look, the first story that you'll read about New York sports, and the athletes that make up each team, is usually something negative. Someone said something about someone that they don't like, or someone did something during their game that everybody disliked. You name it, it's something that stirs the pot for that respective fanbase.

Whether deserved or not, there are a few athletes who play in New York, who seem to attract more negative attention than others. Some of the criticism these athletes face is earned, based on poor play or controversial comments, while some is unwarranted, and blown out of proportion.

No matter what, it makes for great conversation.

Here are ten pro athletes in the state of New York who, through either their play or actions in their personal life, are constantly surrounded by controversy.

Ten of the Most Controversial Athletes in New York Right Now

