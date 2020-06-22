Tenney Sets Schedule for Primary on Tuesday

Former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is set to face-off against Republican George Phillips in Tuesday's Primary vote. Tenney and Phillips are vying for the Republicans noid, to take on current Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi in November.

Tenney released her schedule for Tuesday and it included a visit to her polling place to vote.

The former Representative in the 22nd Congressional District, plans to stop in every county to greet voters as they head into the polls to cast ballots in the GOP Primary on Tuesday. Tenney will vote in her home polling station in the morning and visit with voters across the district. She will return to her campaign headquarters in Clinton, to watch returns. Below is a schedule (subject to change) listing the specific locations where Claudia will be available for media interviews and multimedia.

The Tenney Schedule:

9:30 AM – 9:45AM Claudia Tenney Votes

•St. George Orthodox Church, 350 Higby Road, New Hartford, NY

1:15 PM – 2 PM Tenney visits Broome County Board of Elections

•60 Hawley St. Binghamton, NY

4:45 PM – 5:45 PM Tenney visits Norwich polling site

•Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, 279 County Road 46, Norwich, NY

9:30 PM – 10 PM Tenney watches election returns

•Tenney Campaign Headquarters, 28 Robinson Rd, Clinton, NY