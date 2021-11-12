Thank You, New York State DOT for Opening That Ramp Again in Utica
For the past several months commuters and travelers in the area of Utica and New Hartford have been burdened by the inconvenience of the closure of two ramps for the Routes 5/8/12 bridge. Now, there is temporary relief from that inconvenience. The key word there is temporarily.
The expression "You don't know what you've got until it's gone" couldn't be truer when it comes to those ramps. Personally, the ramp closure made a trip to my mother's house and the Washington Mills area much longer. I know that is the case for several people.
The New York State Department of Transportation announced that effective this week Route 8 northbound will be reopened to two lanes of traffic. In addition, the Route 8 northbound ramp to Routes 5 and 12 southbound will also be reopened to traffic. But that's not all! In addition to those re-openings NYSDOT Public Information Officer Jim Piccola says,
Route 8 southbound will be reopened to two lanes of traffic. In addition, the Route 5/8/12 northbound ramp to Route 840 westbound and the Route 5/8/12 southbound ramp to Route 8 southbound will also be reopened to traffic. Additionally, Campion Road access to Route 5/8/12 northbound will also open.
While the project underway that caused the delays is a good one as they're replacing an old and outdated bridge, it is somewhat maddening to have disruption in your everyday travel routine. The reopening of the ramps and current traffic pattern will last through the winter until the spring when phase 2 of the project can begin. After that phase is complete the new bridge will be in place.