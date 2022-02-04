UPDATE: This incident has been resolved and the roadway has been cleared, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a Travel Advisory due to an incident on a portion of State Route 12 in both directions.

Inclement winter weather has caused a tractor trailer to become jackknifed on the roadway, according to officials. The NYSDOT says Route 12 is closed in both directions, both north and southbound. The closure is between Burmaster Road and Shanley Road in the Town of Paris.

County and State DOT crews are helping to respond. Officials say they are awaiting a heavy duty tow service to arrive and clear the roadway. The time of reopening is unknown.

