The 10 Least Popular Baby Names New Parents Are Avoiding in 2021

After a long COVID year of shutdowns and work from home, you know there's going to be a surge of births here in 2021. That means these parents-to-be are going through the assiduous task of picking out the perfect name that satisfies their taste, without angering the grandparents and the in-laws.

Today, there are all sorts of odd and unusual names being selected by new parents. It's almost like when Johnny Cash sang "A Boy Named Sue," and you knew an odd name like Sue for a boy would definitely make the kid stronger. Right?

There's also the new parent of today that the older generation just can't understand. "If we have a girl, we're going to name her Lavender," said the 30-something naive mother who is about to learn all about baby colic. "If it's a boy, we've decided to name him Hunky-Dory, after his grandfather who was a very fine man." Lavender? Hunky-Dory? This is the type of crazy thinking that goes into naming babies in the 2020s.

The other rule of modern baby naming is the more famous you are, the more you're apt to give your kid an even crazier name. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were thought to be nuts when they named their kid Apple, but, today I guess that's almost normal. Rapper Rick Roff recently named his son Billion and actress Shannyn Sossamon named her kid Audio Science. I suppose the kid's nickname will be Audi, creating a very safe childhood for that lucky toddler. You see, this is what happens to an entire generation when their parents get cute with the spelling of common names like Shannon.

Luckily, most new parents are not out to destroy their child's life on day-one as they decide to choose traditional names. So far in 2021, the most used name for a girl is Olivia and the top pick for a boy is Noah, according to Baby Center. In fact, the publication looked at baby names since 12:01 a.m. on January 1st, 2021 and came up with the list of the most popular baby names for boys and girls, all the way from most popular at #1, to the very least popular at #200.

I thought I'd focus on the negative and reveal Baby Center's list of the 10 least popular names new parents are choosing for their newborns. This is the list of very unpopular first names that most people don't pick for their beautiful babies. Why these pandemic-era parents are avoiding this list of names, I'll never know, but I can assure you the whole thing is very cyclical.

I'll bet you 50 bucks in the year 2050, Daisy and Ivan will be the absolute most popular baby names during the big baby boom of the mid-century. And, I promise you, if you take this bet with me and I'm still around in 2050, I'll go double or nothing that I totally don't... remember your name. No matter how clever or traditional it is.

Baby Center's Least Popular Baby Names for 2021

