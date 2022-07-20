The Best Cheesecake Exists in Upstate New York – Where?

The title of New York Cheesecake is actually one that is historically inaccurate. According to Jonathan Lord Cheesecakes and Desserts, the famous dessert dates back to over 4,000 years ago in the fifth century BC. The ancient Greeks on the island of Samos created the earliest known cheesecake. It was created with patties of fresh cheese that were then pounded smooth with flour and honey.

From there, many different variations of cheesecake were created. It wasn't until the 1930s when it became popular in New York State.

In the 1930s, the basis of the Americanized cheesecake changed dramatically. Traditional curd cheese was phased out and replaced with cream cheese, creating a creamier, richer, and tastier treat. Thus, the cheesecake recipes were transforming and the New York cheesecake was born. One of the most famous cheesecake options, the signature and smooth taste comes from the extra egg yolks in the creamy cheesecake mix. By the 1900s, New Yorkers became obsessed with the dessert and virtually every establishment offered some variation of cheesecake on its menu.

So the real questions is this: where is the best cheesecake in New York located? The shocking answer is that it's not in New York City - but it actually exists Upstate.

Delish looked on Yelp for different restaurants, bakeries and eateries across New York State and determined the best based on the reviews. A bakery called Cheesecake Machismo is the best place to get the delectable dessert from, and it's located in Albany, New York.

Here's just a few of the reviews that are on the Yelp page:

"I had heard unbelievable things about CM's cheesecake, and boy did it live up to the hype! We got there about an hour after they opened but still ended up buying their remaining 7 slices that they had to have enough for our group. We tried the blueberry maple, egg nog, strawberry, and a couple of the classic. All were fantastic, but I was partial to the strawberry. Their hours are listed, but they sell out literally every single day, so get there early and get your own slice of creamy, graham crackery goodness!"

"HOLY SMOKES. I came in at 12:30 because my sister recommended I come as early as possible. I didn't want to be one of those people who show up before they even open.They were already sold out of certain flavors!! With the 2 person in store limit, there was a small line outside, but it moved rather quickly. Service was super friendly in helping me decide what to take home, but once I got home, I had to hide my half cake from myself to not eat any until my sister got home. We tried some. SO. FREAKING. GOOD. Will definitely be coming back for more"

"Delicious cheesecakes! Really creamy and flavorful. I don't even like cheesecake but the cheesecake here I will eat! We got the Frankencake and my favorites were blueberry maple, apres ski, hazelnut chocolate, and butter rum apple."



All of those flavors mentioned in the reviews sound INCREDIBLE. Would you be interested in trying them? Let us know - along with what your favorite cheesecake flavor is - now inside our station app.

