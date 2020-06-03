‘The Biggest Loser’ Casting in Utica and Elsewhere, How to Audition

'The Biggest Loser' is casting for their newest season, and they're looking for contestants from Utica for their virtual casting sessions.

'The Biggest Loser' television show, which challenges contestants to lose significant amounts of weight for a large cash prize, has been controversial. In spite of that, the show is coming back for a new season, and they could be looking for you.

Last season’s winner, Jim DiBattista, lost 144 pounds while competing on the show, according to producers.

In past years, there have been open casting calls in New York, but coronavirus is preventing that from happening this year. Instead, "The Biggest Loser' is conducting 'virtual casting.'

They're looking for individuals who want to lose 100 pounds or more and commit to improving their health.

In order to apply, you'll need to submit a video to the producers, explaining why you're a good fit for the show. The video should be 1-2 minutes long, and include your motivation for wanting to be on 'The Biggest Loser.'

Think you want to apply? You can go to their casting website HERE.