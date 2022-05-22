‘The Boys’ Are Back In Season 3 Trailer

It’s been a while since The Boys — the popular Prime Video series based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book — has been back with new episodes. Season 2 of the show, which focuses on a group working to take down “The Seven,” a powerful team and secretly evil team of superheroes run by a massive corporate conglomerate, debuted in the late summer of 2020. Season 3 was ordered around that time but Covid being what it is, it’s taken until now for the new batch of episodes to make its way onto Amazon’s website.

After its extended layoff, The Boys returns next month. (Like the first and season seasons, Season 3 will run for eight episodes.) This third season finally has its trailer, which you can watch below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super-powerful.

The Boys Season 3 premieres on Prime Video on June 3 with three of the season’s eight episodes. New episodes follow weekly until the finale on Friday, July 8. The first Boys spinoff, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, premiered in March, and is now streaming on Prime.

