The Longest Toll Road In US Runs Through New York

It probably is even longer than you'd think.

New York Doesn't Have Many

Map of New York rbiedermann loading...

When it comes to toll roads in New York State, one might think there are a lot of them. In reality, there are not. The Empire State actually has only around 30 toll roads in total. However, many of those roads are bridges or tunnels in New York City. Some might even go unnoticed due to an EZ Pass.

Which Toll Road Is One Of The Longest?

Toll split highway with payment terminal and road signs vitpho loading...

That would be none other than the New York State Thruway. It is 426 miles on this route from NYC to Buffalo. Running close to or through nearly all of the major cities in New York State. In Albany, the toll road takes a western turn changing from I-87 to I-90.

The span is actually larger though. In total, the road is actually 570 miles long if you go tip to tip. That may seem like a very long time, and it is, but New York is bashful about it.

New York, Bashful?

164551601 filo loading...

If you find that to be an interesting concept, listen to this. The New York State Thruway is considered ONE of the largest toll roads in the United States, or at least that is what New York is saying. After research, it doesn't seem as if there is any road that comes even remotely close to that span. American Profile says what New York should be saying, the New York State Thruway is the longest toll road in the United States

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

