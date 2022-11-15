‘The Office’ Has Come To Life – Can You Visit The Utica Branch?

I don't know about you, but I have probably binge watched the television show 'The Office' more times than I can count on both hands. It's easily one of the best shows to ever exist in the history of TV. Have you ever wanted to find yourself visiting Dunder Mifflin? If you find yourself in Washington DC anytime soon, you'll be able to.

It's called "The Office Experience" and it's your best chance at feeling like you're an actual employee working with Michael Scott. The series comes to life with set recreations, original show costumes and props, and opportunities for fans to engage with the show in new ways.

Explore 17 areas inspired by your favorite TV show. Visit Scranton Business Park, sit at Michael’s desk, recreate Beach Day, and shop custom merch in The Office Experience retail store.

The real question is, will there be anything mentioning/saluting the Utica Branch of the show? I personally think the episode where they're going to visit to "burn Utica to the ground," is iconic enough for them to include at least a little something. Maybe the car?

Unfortunately, you'll need to visit for yourself to see. There's no word at what the 17 inspired areas are, but maybe, just maybe, there's a nod to our small city.

Some things you will be able to do, however, are the following:

Relive Jim and Pam’s iconic romance, do your own Coal Walk, spill Kevin’s famous chili, visit Michael Scott Paper Company, and more.

Sign me up.

You can visit the Office Experience through January 16th, 2023 in Washington DC. Find out all of the details, including ticket information, here.

