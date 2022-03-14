The Perfect Way To Kick Off Spring in NY Is With 100k Gorgeous Tulips

Spring is on the way, even though there is snow on the ground. One way to celebrate the warmer months when they arrive is by seeing the amazement of 100,000 tulips.

Maybe you've already heard of the festival that takes over Washington Park in Albany for a few days. In fairness, it is easily one of the biggest festivals of it's kind in New York State. If you haven't heard of the annual Tulip Festival, which is called just that, Tulip Fest, maybe you should check it out when it happens this spring.

It's A Mothers Day Tradition

169280376 Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

Even though the Coronavirus Pandemic has made the previous few years a little bit tricky, the festival has been an annual event for over 70 years. Being that Albany is only around an hour and a half to two hours away from Central New York, it would be a great thing to take mom to for her special day.

It Is An Event For Everyone

Colorful tulips in the Keukenhof park, Holland DeSid loading...

You don't need to be obsessed with gardening. You won't feel out of place if you're not a flower person. None of that matters, do you like beautiful scenes? What about photography? If you just enjoy things that look flat out amazing, this event is for you. How about music, like music? Albany's Tulip Festival frequently has had many really great bands perform live for the event.

There Are Competitions

Being that this has been a yearly tradition happening on Mothers Day, every year there is a mother of the year competition. Beyond that, the city will also crown their tulip queen as well.

A Cheap Roadtrip

177525414 kMickey loading...

Look, when we here in Central New York think of Albany, we don't normally think of it as an amazing road trip. We go there for concerts, or family. We drive through there on the way to other places or take a plane out of there. But Tulip Festival really brings the best of the capital city of New York out. That is worth a road trip, and with gas prices skyrocketing, it won't even take a tank of gas to do it.

Interested to find out more about Tulip Festival in Albany? Click here to find out more. If you want a look at what it is like, check out the video above.

9 Stunning Upstate New York Public Gardens

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America