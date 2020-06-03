Jennifer Bailey is the Oneida mom who is making a plea to state and local government officials to help her son, Connor. Connor has special needs and essential services he relies on have gone by the way-side during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bailey joined 'First News with Keeler in the Morning' Wednesday to share her story and talk specifically about the strides that Connor was making and how he has regressed due to the Shutdown. Bailey says, "Connor was able to successfully eat with a fork and his food choices were expanding." Bailey added, "Now, Connor is eating from the floor and his food choices have gone down."

During the course of our interview with Bailey, Brianna Blancovich of ADHD & Autism Psychological Services called in to let Jennifer know that help is available. Blancovich and her colleagues at ADHD & Autism Psychological Services have been deemed an "essential service" and is able to see patients one-on-one to allow for the continuation of much needed services.

If you or someone you know has a child that is in need of those extra services or you feel your child may be in need of an assessment or therapy, you can contact ADHD & Autism Psychological Services anytime at 315-732-3431. You can also visit their website https://aapsa.net/ anytime to schedule an assessment for your child or to explore new therapeutic options.

According to their website,

AAPSA sspecializes in assessment and treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders including ADHD and Autism. However, we also provide our expert services to children, adolescents, and adults with associated disorders including depression, anxiety, substance abuse, learning, and conduct disorders. Use the links above for more information on the types of disorders that we commonly assess and treat.

ADHD & Autism Psychological Services and Advocacy

The AAPSA "Little Grasshoppers" Autism Day Program is just one example of the services available. There is help out there for those who need it and like Jennifer Bailey did, all you have to do is ask. Our area has a number of resources for those in need. AAPSA is one of several shining examples.