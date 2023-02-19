These Ten Problems Will Keep the New York Yankees from Winning it All in ’23

Pitchers and catchers have officially reported to their respective teams' Spring Training complexes, meaning that baseball season is officially underway!

In New York, there is nothing but promise for both of the teams that call the Empire State home. The New York Mets re-defined the term "spending money" in Major League Baseball's free agency period, and seem poised for another strong season.

Over in The Bronx, the New York Yankees were a bit more methodical with their spending. They bring a strong roster, filled with star-power, to their team headquarters for spring training, but one that also has its fair share of question marks heading into the 2023 campaign.

As Spring Training begins, let's break down each of those questions facing the Yankees right now.

Ten Problems That Might Keep the Yankees from Winning it All in 2023

Aaron Judge. Gerrit Cole. Giancarlo Stanton. Anthony Rizzo.

Some of the names on the roster sheet for the New York Yankees are no-joke, and automatically give the team a great chance to do something special in 2023. For every star, however, there is a fringe player, and those players on the fringes will have a huge impact on the team's potential this season.

Two positions on the Yankees' depth chart still need to be sorted out during training camp: left field and shortstop. It seems as though the team has found its solution in left field, but it's one that doesn't enthuse fans, based on the player's performance last season.

Over at shortstop, there seems to be less clarity, but also, a bit more excitement for the future. Two of the team's top prospects, Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, are knocking on the door of making the big league team out of camp, and will be locked in a competition with the incumbent, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, for the role of Yankees' starting shortstop all spring long.

Sources say a few legends have played that position before. I'll have to do a bit more research.

That all being said, those are just a few of the potential issues facing the New York Yankees ahead of the 2023 campaign. Here are ten problems that, if not addressed, could hold the Bronx Bombers back from World Series glory this season.

Do they have the answers?

