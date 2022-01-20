These Two Dopes Face 9 Charges After Hunting from Taxi Cab

Hunting can be a very frustrating sport. Spend hours in a tree stand just to see nothing more than a squirrel. Then you go home and see 3 deer casually walking through your back yard.

Sure, there are several tips and techniques that start to tip the advantages in your direction. Scent control, let the wind be your friend and for god sake BE QUIET! One item you will never see in a list of hunting tips is a New York State taxi cab.

Earlier this month, in Cortland County, officers were investigating the illegal activity of deer jacking. This is when criminals head out at night and typically shine a light on deer feeding in fields. When this happens deer tend to freeze and POP the "hunter" takes a shot and kills the animal.

This investigation led officers to two suspects that are now facing numerous charges for illegally taking deer while driving around in a taxicab. Yes, a taxicab! This is the vehicle in question.

These two dopes were pulled over by the Cortland County Sherriff's Department while attempting to recover a deer shot almost 24 hours prior. After several interviews and multiple written statements, the men were each issued tickets for nine charges. Here they are:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Possession of a gun and a light in a motor vehicle

Taking deer with the aid of artificial light

Shooting from a public highway

Shooting within 500 feet of an occupied dwelling

Possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle

Taking big game during closed season

Taking illegal deer

Taking wildlife from a motor vehicle

The taxicab was used in both the shooting and the attempted recovery of the deer. No word on whether the suspects own the vehicle or if they hailed it for their hunting trip.

