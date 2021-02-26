This Is The Perfect Way To Warm Up Your Fish Fry Takeout

Fish fry season is in full swing and people are flocking to their favorite Friday eatery to enjoy this Lenten specialty. With COVID-19 added into the mix the amount of takeout orders has increased considerably. How do you get that "fresh out of the fryer" taste once you get those takeout orders home?

Jake from Rome is a 'First News with Keeler in the Morning' listener who has been closely following our ongoing list of local hot spots to get a fish fry. He reached out to me because he believes he has the perfect method to warming up or reheating a fish fry you've brought home from your favorite restaurant. It could be the best piece of fish in the world, but sometimes the travel time can take away the original integrity of the cuisine. If you are looking to restore that crispy greatness, all you have to do is follow these simple steps.

Place fish and frys on a cookie pan AFTER putting the fish, fries and pan in the oven preheat it to 350 degrees. When oven gets up to 350 degrees, take it out.

Jake says that this method will lead to a golden crispiness and it will not be overcooked. Either way you fry it, nothing says a Friday going into the Easter season like Styrofoam containers and tartar sauce. Make sure you remember the coleslaw. No matter where you get your fish fry, you are undoubtedly helping our local small businesses and restaurants. For some impacted by the COVID-19, these fish fries are the only revenue stream they have. Now more than ever it's important to Eat Local.