Results: Best Fish Fry in Greater Utica, Rome, Mohawk Valley

The people are voting and preliminary results are in on the area's best fish fry menus for this year's Lenten season.

Over the next week, we'll be compiling the "Ultimate Guide to the Utica, Rome Mohawk Valley Fish Fry" and it will be published next week. We just want to make sure we aren't leaving any of the great fish fries out of our list. So, we're asking you to carefully review our list...pass it around...and make sure we haven't forgotten anyone.

Did we forget one of your favorite fish fries?

Okay, so here's what we have so far on our list of the regions top fish fry locations. These are in no particular order at this time and each has been submitted by listeners, at least once.

Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company

Stan's Seafood in Rome

Brass Tack in Frankfort

Kossuth Fish Market Utica

Symeons

Whitesboro Fish Market

Ilion Elks. Ilion Elks Lodge #1444

Club monarch

Wendy's Diner Cassville

Joan's Diner Chadwicks

Alteri's Restaurant, Clinton.

Salisbury Fire Dept.

Packy's Pub Washington Mills

Uncle's Tavern in New York mills

Pumpernickel

The Black Stallion

Gone Coastal in Lee Center

Polish Community Club in Utica

Knuckleheads

Oh Baby in Washington Mills

Price Chopper

Ripepi's St. Johnsville

Chanatry

PK's Pub in Herkimer

Crossway's in Ilion

Uptown Grill (no longer open)

Dairy Dell Utica (Bleecker and Culver)

Fat Katz in Herkimer

Fairways at Mohawk Valley Country Club

Michael T's

Charlie's Pizzeria

Babe's at Harbor Point

Italian Feast Little Falls

Laurie's Pizzeria

Polish Home in Rome

Tony's Pizzeria in Washington Mills

Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department

The Forty and Eight

Rusty Nail Grill Little Falls

Johnny's Pizza Bagg's Square

Del Buono's New Hartford

Prop's Inn New Hartford

Eddie's Paramount Diner WestDominick Street

Asteroga Ale House Herkimer

Joe's NY Pizzeria in West Winfield

Lunchbox Joe's

Cafe Canole

The Chowder House

Mr. G’s at Vernon Downs

Castlewood Cafe

Tiny’s Grill Utica

Okay, so who are we missing. Send us a message through the App or call the Keeler Show during the morning at 315-736-0186 and help us complete the list.

We're almost there!