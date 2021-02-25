Results: Best Fish Fry in Greater Utica, Rome, Mohawk Valley
The people are voting and preliminary results are in on the area's best fish fry menus for this year's Lenten season.
Over the next week, we'll be compiling the "Ultimate Guide to the Utica, Rome Mohawk Valley Fish Fry" and it will be published next week. We just want to make sure we aren't leaving any of the great fish fries out of our list. So, we're asking you to carefully review our list...pass it around...and make sure we haven't forgotten anyone.
Okay, so here's what we have so far on our list of the regions top fish fry locations. These are in no particular order at this time and each has been submitted by listeners, at least once.
Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company
Stan's Seafood in Rome
Brass Tack in Frankfort
Kossuth Fish Market Utica
Symeons
Whitesboro Fish Market
Ilion Elks. Ilion Elks Lodge #1444
Club monarch
Wendy's Diner Cassville
Joan's Diner Chadwicks
Alteri's Restaurant, Clinton.
Salisbury Fire Dept.
Packy's Pub Washington Mills
Uncle's Tavern in New York mills
Pumpernickel
The Black Stallion
Gone Coastal in Lee Center
Polish Community Club in Utica
Knuckleheads
Oh Baby in Washington Mills
Price Chopper
Ripepi's St. Johnsville
Chanatry
PK's Pub in Herkimer
Crossway's in Ilion
Uptown Grill (no longer open)
Dairy Dell Utica (Bleecker and Culver)
Fat Katz in Herkimer
Fairways at Mohawk Valley Country Club
Michael T's
Charlie's Pizzeria
Babe's at Harbor Point
Italian Feast Little Falls
Laurie's Pizzeria
Polish Home in Rome
Tony's Pizzeria in Washington Mills
Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department
The Forty and Eight
Rusty Nail Grill Little Falls
Johnny's Pizza Bagg's Square
Del Buono's New Hartford
Prop's Inn New Hartford
Eddie's Paramount Diner WestDominick Street
Asteroga Ale House Herkimer
Joe's NY Pizzeria in West Winfield
Lunchbox Joe's
Cafe Canole
The Chowder House
Mr. G’s at Vernon Downs
Castlewood Cafe
Tiny’s Grill Utica
